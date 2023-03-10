x
19-year-old charged with murder in Athens, police say

Anthony Brown was initially charged with aggravated assault after police said he shot Ja’Vanni McDavid. Following McDavid's death, he is now charged with murder.
Credit: ctpaep - stock.adobe.com

ATHENS, Ga. — A 19-year-old is being charged with a man’s murder after he was shot and killed, according to a release from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.

Anthony Brown was initially charged with aggravated assault after police said he shot Ja’Vanni McDavid. The 24-year-old was found shot March 5 at the 100 block of Northview Drive.

He was rushed to a hospital for life-threatening injuries. After several days, he died from his injuries, the release said.

Following McDavid’s death, Brown will now be charged with murder. 

