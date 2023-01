Miguel Rodriguez, 19, turned himself into Gwinnett police after he was wanted for the murder of Felipe Velasco, 45.

LILBURN, Ga. — One man turned himself in after another was shot and killed in Lilburn, according to a news release from the Gwinnett County Police Department.

Miguel Rodriguez, 19, turned himself into Gwinnett police after he was wanted for the murder of Felipe Velasco. The 45-year-old was found shot last Sunday in his home off Fox Forest Court.