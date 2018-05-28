HALL COUNTY, Ga. -- Authorities in Hall County are investigating a possible drowning.

Officials tell 11Alive that they recovered the body of a 19-year-old Stephen Fredrick around 9:20 p.m. Authorities said he jumped off the second story balcony of a dock on Bass Circle in South Hall County.

The body was recovered after about 60 minutes of dive operations in 19 feet of water.

The Hall County Sheriff's Office will be investigating the incident and says at this time, foul play is not suspected.

