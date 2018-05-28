HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities in Hall County are investigating a possible drowning, Sunday.

Officials told 11Alive that they recovered the body of a 19-year-old Stephen Fredrick of Peachtree Corners around 9:20 p.m. May 27. Authorities said he jumped off the second story balcony of a dock on Bass Circle in South Hall County.

The body was recovered after about 60 minutes of dive operations in 19 feet of water.

The Hall County Sheriff's Office will be investigating the incident and says at this time, foul play is not suspected.

The teen's death comes over the Memorial Day weekend, usually one of the busiest weekends of the season. Crews were back out on the lake Monday, in anticipation of even more people on the water for Memorial Day, however, that wasn't the case.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources said incidents ont the water dipped lower than they were this time last year. Between Saturday and Monday evening, there were 18 boating under the influence tickets issued, two boating incidents and the third death on the water this year.

