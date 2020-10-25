2-alarm fire rips through popular north Georgia BBQ restaurant

The fire brought in multiple departments and caused significant damage.

CORNELIA, Ga. — A north Georgia business owner is picking up the pieces after a fire heavily damaged a well-known local restaurant on Friday.

Fire crews responded around 5:41 a.m. to reports of a shed fire at 727 North Main Street in Cornelia. They arrived to find that the fire was at Wolf Creek BBQ.

Fire crews immediately began extinguishing the shed while working to keep nearby propane tanks cool. One crew went in to charge a hose while another went in from the rear to extinguish the fire itself.

While the fire report doesn't suggest the extent of the damage. It was described as a two-alarm fire and kept crews from multiple departments at the scene for roughly two hours.

Crews were also able to salvage some items, such as cash registers, from the burned building for the owners.