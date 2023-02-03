2 arrested in connection to 16-year-old girl's overdose death, Gwinnett Police say

Gwinnett County Police Department said a 21-year-old man from Lawrenceville and a 19-year-old woman from Norcross were arrested on February 28.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Two arrests were made in Gwinnett County in connection to an overdose death of a 16-year-old girl.

Gwinnett County Police Department said a 21-year-old man from Lawrenceville and a 19-year-old woman from Norcross were arrested on Feb. 28. The case is concerning a counterfeit Percocet fentanyl overdose death of a 16-year-old girl, according to the release.

Both suspects were charged with multiple drug-related offenses, according to Gwinnett Police. The 21-year-old man faces two counts of sale of a schedule I or II controlled substance, violation of the Georgia controlled substances (VGCSA), possession of a schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute, VGCSA possession of cocaine, possession of a stolen firearm during commissions of a crime. The 19-year-old woman is charged with the Sale of a schedule I or II controlled substance.

Georgia law states that an individual can be charged with murder if they supply illegal drugs directly or indirectly to a victim who overdoses and dies, Gwinnett Police said. Residents should also be reminded of Georgia's 911 Medical Amnesty and Expanded Naloxone Access Law which protects the victim and caller when requesting medical emergency services at the scene of a suspected drug overdose from being arrested, charged or prosecuted.

The Gwinnett Police department encourages anyone experiencing an overdose or those who know someone experiencing an overdose to call 911 immediately. The signs and symptoms of an overdose can vary widely, and it is essential to seek help immediately.

NARCAN training is available in Gwinnett County from Navigate Recovery. The sessions are held at 52 Gwinnett Drive, Suite A in Lawrenceville 30046, sponsored by GNR Public Health and Georgia Overdose Prevention. Those interested in the training can contact 678-743-1808 ext.115, email events@navigaterecovery.org, or visit the GNR Health website at https://www.gnrhealth.com/opioids.

The department said they are working with the DA's Office in Gwinnett County to bring forward felony murder charges and "other applicable charges for overdose deaths arising from drug trafficking and distribution."