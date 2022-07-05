2 arrested after fight at KFC turns into pursuit, Coweta deputies say

The pursuit ended in a crash.

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Two people are in custody after a fight at a Coweta County KFC turned into a chase, authorities said.

Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the restaurant along East Highway 34 by Andrew Bailey Road incident around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The sheriff's office said a deputy already patrolling in the area was responding to the call and noticed a vehicle matching dispatch's description was leaving the KFC as he arrived. When the deputy tried to perform a traffic stop on the vehicle, the driver kept going, according to the sheriff's office.

The Coweta County sheriff's deputy pursued the vehicle into Fayette County where the driver crashed. Two people were taken into custody, according to the Coweta County Sheriff's Office. One of the people inside the vehicle had an active warrant from Atlanta.

Sheriff's investigators are still piecing together the details of what happened and did not share any other information, including the names of those involved. It's also unclear what sparked the fight at the restaurant.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.