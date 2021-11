Here's what we know.

ACWORTH, Ga. — Two people were found dead at a home on Verbena Drive in Acworth Thursday morning, according to Cobb County Police.

Authorities responded to the home shortly after 9:30 a.m. Hours later, authorities are still investigating what happened.

11Alive Skytracker flew over the home where you can see crime scene tape surrounding a house. Police cars are also lining the street.