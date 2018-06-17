Two children were killed Saturday night at South Creek Mud Boggin' in Milledgeville, according to Baldwin County Coroner John Gonzalez.

Gonzalez says the wreck happened around 7:30 p.m. while there was an event going on at the mud park.

According to Gonzalez, two children were killed, but he would not go into detail about how the accident happened.

Baldwin County Sheriff Bill Massee says Georgia State Patrol Fatality Investigators were called in to handle the scene. Massee called it a "tragic accident."

Massee says a third person was flown to the Medical Center, Navicent Health in Macon.

The names of the victims have not been released yet.

