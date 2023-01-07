2 critically injured after head-on crash in Stone Mountain causing road closure, police say

Here is what we know.

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Two people were rushed to the hospital in critical condition after a head-on crash in DeKalb County Saturday afternoon, police said.

At 2:25 p.m., officers responded to the 5700 block of Hugh Howell Road in Stone Mountain in reference to the crash. When police got there, both drivers had sustained critical injuries and were then taken to the hospital.

Hugh Howell Road is currently shut down between Silver Hill Road and Silver Ridge Drive and is expected to be closed for approximately one to two hours, according to DeKalb County Police.

DeKalb's Traffic Specialist Unit is on scene investigating. There is no additional information on how the crash was caused.

2 critically injured after head-on crash in Stone Mountain 1/2

2/2 1 / 2