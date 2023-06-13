2 dead following Cobb County crash involving tractor trailer: Police

Both vehicles came to a stop, with officers saying they were still locked together on the shoulder.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Two people are dead after crashing into a tractor-trailer on Saturday, according to Cobb County Police Department.

A 59-year-old man driving a tractor-trailer parked his truck on the eastbound shoulder of Interstate 75 near the intersection of Chastain Road.

The police department said a black 2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee with two passengers, then crossed into the other lane while heading northbound down the road. The driver of the jeep, John Adams, then hit the back of the parked 18-wheeler.

Both vehicles came to a stop. Officers said the vehicles were locked together on the shoulder.

According to police, the county medical examiner pronounced Adams dead at the scene of the crash. His passenger, Jamie Nelke, was taken to the hospital where she later died on Monday.