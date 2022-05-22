2 dead after domestic dispute at Cobb mobile park home, police say

Here's what we know.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Two people are dead after a domestic dispute at the Westbrook Mobile Home Park in Cobb County Sunday.

According to Cobb County Police, at 6:20 p.m. officers were dispatched to the mobile home park at 3345 Austell Road in reference to a man who had been shot.

Investigators found that the shooting happened due to a domestic dispute. When officers arrived, they found a man in the area of 1185 Lanier Drive. Cobb County Police said the man ran to the backyard and fired at least one shot from the woods.

Cobb County Police said SWAT responded to the incident. After searching the area, they found a suspect dead in a shed behind the home.

"He appeared to have shot himself with a handgun. The original victim had been transported to Cobb Hospital where he was pronounced deceased," Cobb Police said.