2 dogs dead, elderly woman displaced after Alto fire

An elderly woman and a dog were able to escape the fire, authorities said.

ALTO, Georgia — The American Red Cross has been called to help an elderly woman after a fire destroyed her mobile home near Alto on Monday.

Habersham County Emergency Services were called to the home at 425 Harrison Trail after a neighbor phoned in the fire at 7:35 a.m. Crews from the Baldwin Fire Department and the Habersham County Sheriff's Office were called to help with the massive flames; the Cornelia Fire Department was called to assist about an hour into efforts to beat back the fire.

An investigator from the Georgia Insurance and Safety Commissioner's Fire Investigations Unit also responded to the scene.

Large clouds of smoke billowed into the air, making it hard to see. An elderly woman and a dog were able to escape the fire. At least two dogs died, firefighters said.

At the moment, fire investigators believe a space heater in the home that was plugged into a power strip at the time of the fire could be what caused the flames - but the cause of the fire is listed as undetermined.

The 30-year-old, single-wide mobile home was destroyed. Crews stayed at the scene until just before 11:30 a.m.

News happens fast. Download our 11Alive News app for all the latest breaking updates, and sign up for our Speed Feed newsletter to get a rundown of the latest headlines across north Georgia.