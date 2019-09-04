You have to scroll down pretty far to find any Georgia cities on the 2019 list of the "Best Places to Live" compiled by U.S. News & World Report.

Atlanta is the first one you'll come across -- at #57.

Augusta, Georgia is the only other one you'll find in the top 100, and it came in at #72.

U.S. News analyzed the 125 most populous metro areas and ranked them on multiple factors, including value, market desirability, job market, net migration and quality of life. In addition to public surveys, data was drawn from the U.S. Census Bureau, the FBI, the Bureau of Labor Statistics and U.S. News' own internal resources.

Atlanta got its highest score -- a 7.2 -- in "Net Migration" on the scorecard. Its second highest score, a 7.0, was in "Job Market". Its lowest score -- a 5.9 -- was in "Quality of Life". The total score was 6.6. (Read more about the score)

Austin, Texas, was #1, according to the list with a 7.6 overall score. It was followed by Denver, Colorado and Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Click here for the full list.

