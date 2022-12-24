2 homes catch fire in Atlanta on Christmas Eve

Authorities have not reported any injuries.

ATLANTA — Fire officials in Atlanta reported heavy fire and smoke from two homes on Christmas Eve as firefighters faced the frigid cold to extinguish the flames.

There's not much information about the fire now, only that there was a one-story home and the neighboring residence near the 1700 block of M.L.K. Jr. Drive SW and Federal Drive NW Saturday afternoon. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

The fire then spread to a second house next door. Atlanta Fire said that the one-story home was vacant at the time.

The department has not reported any injuries and has not yet released the cause of that fire.