Atlanta Police investigating after 2 critically hurt in hit-and-run crash

Details are limited at this time.

ATLANTA — Two people are critically hurt after a hit-and-run crash along Northside Parkway Sunday, according to Atlanta Police.

Authorities said it happened at the 3200 block of Northside Parkway, which is near several apartment complexes and Local Three Kitchen & Bar.

The two people were inside of their car at the time of the crash and they were taken to the hospital critically hurt, APD added.

Detectives with APD's Accident Investigations Unit are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash. No other details were released at this time.

