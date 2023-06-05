2 hurt after shooting in Atlanta's Almond Park neighborhood, police say

Atlanta Police said it happened around 5:34 a.m. along Mildred Place NW-- which is not far from Westside Park

ATLANTA — Two men were hurt after a shooting in Atlanta's Almond Park neighborhood Monday morning, according to the police department.

Atlanta Police said it happened around 5:34 a.m. along Mildred Place NW-- which is near People's Tabernacle Baptist Church and not far from Westside Park. When officers arrived, APD said they found two men who had been shot several times.

Grady EMS took the men to the hospital for treatment, Atlanta Police said.

APD said its investigators are still working to determine what the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

