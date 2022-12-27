2 inmates found dead in DeKalb County Jail, sheriff says

Anthony Lamar Walker, 34, and Jackson Orukpete, 57, were both found unresponsive in their cells. Deputies said the two men were pronounced dead by EMS.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Two people were found dead inside the DeKalb County Jail in unrelated incidents, according to a news release from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

Anthony Lamar Walker, 34, and Jackson Orukpete, 57, were both found unresponsive in their cells. The two men were pronounced dead by DeKalb EMS, according to the release.

The two men died within 24 hours of each other in their respective cells, the sheriff's office said. Walker was booked into jail on Dec. 18 and Orukpete was booked into jail on July 25, the release stated.

The Medical Examiner's Office has not released information about the cause of the two men's deaths.