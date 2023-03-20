2 killed after crash involving medical transport van along Campbellton Road, APD says

Here's what we know.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Two people are dead after a two-vehicle crash along Campbellton Road Monday, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

APD said officers investigated in the 4000 block of Campbellton Rd. SW, which is not far from the Ben Hill Recreation Center. Authorities said the crash involved a Pro Care medical transport vehicle and an SUV.

Atlanta Police said a passenger inside the transport van and the driver of the SUV both died as a result of the crash. Investigators added the transport van's driver and a patient in the van were hurt and are receiving medical treatment.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner identified one of the people killed in the crash as 32-year-old Tiquita Miles, who worked as a Pro Care EMS employee.

11Alive's Cody Alcorn spoke with a neighbor who saw the aftermath of the crash.

"I come out to the front and looked on the porch and saw two vehicles. One -- smoking with people actually getting out. I think that was the Pro Care. And I saw another black van or SUV," Ronald Simon said. "I tried to call 911, and they told me they had already got some calls."

APD said its Accident Investigations Unit responded to the scene and is investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Ambulance crash on Campbellton Rd. | Photos 1/3

2/3

3/3 1 / 3

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.