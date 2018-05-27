COBB COUNTY, Ga. -- Two people died in a crash Saturday night in Cobb County.

The Cobb County Police Department said 26-year-old Meghan McClendon, of Powder Springs, and 23-year-old Javonte Knight, of Marietta, died at the scene.

The wreck happened just before 11:30 p.m. on Hiram Lithia Springs Road north of Story Road.

Investigators said a 2010 black Jeep was headed southbound on Hiram Lithia Springs and crossed into the other lane and left the roadway. The SUV hit two trees.

McClendon was the driver. Police said Knight was ejected from the Jeep. Investigators believe excessive speed was a factor in the crash.

The crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Cobb County Police Department's STEP Unit at 770-499-3987.

