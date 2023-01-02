2 killed, several injured in DeKalb County crash, police say

The crash happened just before 3 a.m. along I-20 eastbound near Turner Hill Road, according to police.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Two people were killed and several others were hurt in a crash that happened New Year's Day, according to a news release from the DeKalb County Police Department.

The crash happened just before 3 a.m. along I-20 eastbound near Turner Hill Road, according to the release. Investigators believe one car crashed into another, causing flames to break out.

Two people were killed during the crash and several others were taken to a hospital for non life-threatening injuries, according to the release. DeKalb County Police are investigating the crash.

