2 men detained after pursuit, fiery crash on Bankhead Highway, GSP says

ATLANTA — A chase ended in a fiery crash after Georgia troopers said they pursued a vehicle along Bankhead Highway Friday night.
Georgia State Patrol said two men have been detained at this time.
According to GSP, the car that crashed allegedly involved the suspects' vehicle, but officials did not say why they were chasing them.
GSP said the scene is still active.
11Alive working to find out if other agencies were involved in the chase. This is a developing story. We will continue to update as we learn more.