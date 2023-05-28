2 men shot at Rosa L. Burney Park, Atlanta Police say

A 27-year-old and 19-year-old were injured in the shooting.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating after two men were shot Saturday night at Rosa L. Burney Park.

Officers were called to the park just before 11:45 p.m. after gunshots were heard in the area. While they were arriving on scene, police were told that two people had shown up at a hospital with gunshot wounds.

The pair, a 27-year-old and 19-year-old, arrived at the hospital by “private vehicle” and were awake and breathing, according to a release.