2 men shot at Rosa L. Burney Park, Atlanta Police say

A 27-year-old and 19-year-old were injured in the shooting.
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating after two men were shot Saturday night at Rosa L. Burney Park.

Officers were called to the park just before 11:45 p.m. after gunshots were heard in the area. While they were arriving on scene, police were told that two people had shown up at a hospital with gunshot wounds. 

The pair, a 27-year-old and 19-year-old, arrived at the hospital by “private vehicle” and were awake and breathing, according to a release

Police have not said what led up to the shooting. Currently, the case is still being investigated. 

