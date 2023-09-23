Woman who stopped to help driver who crashed on I-75 in Marietta struck, killed by car

It all happened after the driver of a car lost control on I-75 near Delk road.

MARIETTA, Ga. — One person was killed and another was seriously injured early Saturday morning as they were trying to provide aid to a crash victim on the side of I-75 in Cobb County, police said.

It all started around 12:45 a.m. when a Kia Sedona was traveling southbound on I-75 near Delk Road when the driver lost control of the car before swerving across all lanes and crashing into the median barrier, police said.

The driver then traveled across all lanes once again and hit the right-hand guardrail before coming to a rest while still partially blocking the far right-hand lane of I-75 south. The Sedona was then hit by several other cars driving by, according to Marietta Police.

As people were outside of the car helping the driver of the Sedona following the wreck, the driver of a Dodge Challenger who was traveling in far right lane lost control of the car and struck two pedestrians who were near the Sedona, police said.

One person was rushed to Grady Hospital in with serious injuries and the other person, 38-year-old Sarah Bolt from Monroe, Georgia, was rushed to Grady with life-threatening injuries where she later died.

The driver of the Sedona was treated for minor injuries and the driver of the Challenger was treated for no injuries. Police did not say if there were pending charges against the driver of the Challenger and stated the investigation is still active at this time.