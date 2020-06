Neighbors rescued one person from the home's basement.

ROSWELL, Ga. — Just before 1 a.m. on Tuesday, Roswell firefighters responded to a home off Crab Orchard Drive.

Two people located in the basement needed to be rescued, they said. Neighbors were able to get one person out and firefighters rescued the second. Both were transported to the hospital.

Three other people were treated on scene and released.

There is no report on the severity of any injuries or the condition of the two transported.

