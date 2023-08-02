2 Rome school buses involved in crashes, district says

The school district did not say which school the students attended on either bus.

ROME, Ga. — Two Rome City school buses were involved in separate wrecks Wednesday afternoon heading home from school, the district said in a social media post.

The first bus was involved in a crash along Redmond Circle and Raymond Street, the district said in a post. They said the crash happened just around 3 p.m. The bus was carrying at least five children All students and staff had been accounted for as emergency services arrived on the scene. Officials said one person on the bus complained of knee pain.

The scene was later cleared and all students and staff were checked out by EMS personnel and cleared to go home.

Just after 4:00 p.m., the school district said that another school bus was involved in an accident along Turner McCall Boulevard near the CVS Pharmacy with a truck. District officials said that over 25 children were on the bus when the crash happened.

No one was hurt in the crash, according to officials. "All children have been delivered safely to their homes," the district's spokesperson said