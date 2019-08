ATLANTA — Police are responding after at multiple people were shot near the campus of Clark Atlanta University, Tuesday night.

According to Atlanta Police, it happened around 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of James P. Brawley Drive SW and Beckwith Street SW. That's near the heart of the Atlanta University Center in Atlanta's west side.

Preliminary information from police shows that officers found at least two people with gunshot wounds and one other person grazed near Clark Atlanta's library.

Police said the victims were all taken to the hospital alert and breathing.

It's unclear at this time what led up to the shooting. Both Atlanta Police and Clark Atlanta Police investigators are canvassing the area and speaking with witnesses to gather more information.

According to the school's calendar, classes are set to start Wednesday, Aug. 21.

11Alive's Ryan Kruger spoke to one student who said he heard about fiver or six shots before seeing a rush of people running.

"We were just here playing the video game, and we heard some gunshots go off, about five or six," the student added.

The student said there was some sort of block party with about a hundred people.

A Twitter user who said he was at that same block party with a friend shared video from the scene with 11Alive that shows the panic after.

