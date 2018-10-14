ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating a deadly shooting in southeast Atlanta.

According to Sgt. John Chafee with the department, officers responded to the 3200 block of Donnebrook Lane around 3 p.m. after getting reports of a person shot.

When investigators got there, they discovered that three people were hurt; one of them died.

Right now, Atlanta Police homicide investigators are headed to the scene to try an uncover what led up to the shooting.

No other information was available.

