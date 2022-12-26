2 shot at Atlanta apartment complex, police say

While Atlanta Police officers were driving to the apartment complex, they received another call about a second person

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating after two people were shot at the same apartment complex on Christmas Day.

Police were called to the complex on Campbellton Road around 11 p.m. after one person was believed to be shot. While they were driving to the apartments, they received another call about a second person shot.

Although the two were injured in the same complex, they were found in different areas, according to a news release from the Atlanta Police Department.

Both were taken to a nearby hospital, according to the release. Investigators are working to see if the two cases are connected.