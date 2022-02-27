Gwinnett County Police investigating after 2 shot in Lawrenceville

Here's what we know.

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Gwinnett County Police are investigating after two people were shot in Lawrenceville Sunday.

Investigators are currently at three separate scenes, where the shooting is believed to have started on Paper Mill Road in Lawrenceville, Gwinnett County Police said. Detectives are working to determine what led up to the shooting.

Gwinnett County Police said one person was killed and another is critical. Authorities said at this time, a suspect is not yet known.