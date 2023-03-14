x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Teen shot in the face by friend in Roswell home: Police

The teen was seriously injured after being shot in the face at home off Wexford Hollow Run in Roswell, police said. Two teens were arrested in the case.
Credit: Ajax9 - stock.adobe.com

ROSWELL, Ga. — Two teens were arrested in Roswell after police said a 17-year-old was shot in his face by a friend. 

It happened on March 3, at a home off Wexford Hollow Run, according to a Facebook post from Roswell Police. When officers arrived on the scene around 5 p.m., they said they found a  17-year-old boy conscious but had a gunshot wound to the face. 

The teen was rushed to a hospital for serious injuries, the post said.

Investigators determined that a 15-year-old, friend shot the teen in the basement of the home. After the shooting, the gun was handed over to a second 17-year-old, who ran from the scene and hid the gun from police, according to the post.

He was found later and arrested along with the 15-year-old, police said. Investigators believe the shooting resulted from "misuse" of a gun. There was no “dispute or argument” prior to the shooting, the post said. 

The 15-year-old was charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes, tampering with evidence, obstruction and possession of marijuana less than an ounce.

The 17-year-old was charged with tampering with evidence. 

Police said the shooting is still under investigation.

If you have any information about the shooting, call the Roswell Police Department at 770-640-4100. Anonymous tips can also be sent to Crime Stoppers. They can be reached by phone at 404-577-TIPS or online at www.StopCrimeATL.org.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

UGA student back in the US, on life support after brain hemorrhage while on spring break in Mexico

Before You Leave, Check This Out