COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Two teens were seriously hurt after they were hit by an oncoming car as they crossed the street.

According to Cobb County Police, it was around 7 p.m. Saturday when the teens tried to cross Holt Road between Wheeler High School and where East Cobb Middle School used to be.

Around the same time, a 73-year-old driver of a Mercedes-Benz SLK350 approached the crosswalk. As the teens crossed into the northbound lanes of Holt Road, police said the driver hit both of them.

First responders took the two teens to Kenneston hospital - one with life-threatening injuries and the other with serious injuries.

Cobb investigators are still trying to reconstruct what happened - including whether the teens had the right of way when the accident happened.

Right now, police have not said anything on whether the driver will face charges.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3987.