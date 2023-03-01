Police searching for this man, woman in Atlanta restaurant stabbing

ATLANTA — Two people are wanted by Atlanta Police after they say the pair choked and stabbed a woman.
Police are asking for help finding Rontravius Dawson and Kenya Pierce. Investigators believe the pair assaulted a woman at a Cookout Restaurant off Moreland Avenue in December.
Dawson is believed to have choked the woman before Pierce stabbed her. The woman was stabbed in her arm and stomach, puncturing her intestine, according to a news release from the Atlanta Police Department.
The woman was “rushed to Grady hospital,” according to the release.
Anyone with information about Dawson and Pierce’s whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS or submit a tip by clicking the link here.