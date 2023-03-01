Police searching for this man, woman in Atlanta restaurant stabbing

Police are asking for help finding Rontravius Dawson and Kenya Pierce. Investigators believe the pair assaulted a woman at a Cookout Restaurant off Moreland Avenue.

ATLANTA — Two people are wanted by Atlanta Police after they say the pair choked and stabbed a woman.

Police are asking for help finding Rontravius Dawson and Kenya Pierce. Investigators believe the pair assaulted a woman at a Cookout Restaurant off Moreland Avenue in December.

Dawson is believed to have choked the woman before Pierce stabbed her. The woman was stabbed in her arm and stomach, puncturing her intestine, according to a news release from the Atlanta Police Department.

The woman was “rushed to Grady hospital,” according to the release.