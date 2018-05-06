SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Police are investigating after two women were shot and injured Monday night.
According to South Fulton Police, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 6800 block of Kimberly Mill Road around 5:50 p.m.
When officers got there, they found two women shot at the location. They were transported to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Right now, police are still trying to work out what led up to the shooting.
No other information was available at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.
