2-year-old accidentally shot by child in Troup County home, LaGrange Police say

LAGRANGE, Ga. — A 2-year-old toddler was accidentally shot by another child living in a Troup County home on Saturday afternoon, LaGrange Police said.

It happened at an apartment off Old Airport Road around 1:10 p.m., according to authorities. Police responded to a call that a child had been shot and upon arrival were able to determine that it was accidental.

The toddler was taken to Egleston Hospital in Atlanta for further treatment but there is still no update on their condition.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Section also responded to the apartment complex and began an investigation.

