PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. -- A two-year-old who was found wandering around the area of Scoggins Road and Hart Road early Wednesday morning has been reunited with his family.

The child was found wandering alone at 8:15 a.m. in Paulding County.

He was described as being a white male, 2 years old, dark blonde hair and was wearing a red shirt, black shorts and no shoes.

