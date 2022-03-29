2 young children hurt in Polk County house fire

Four people were transported to medical centers or the hospital due to injuries from the fire.

ARAGON, Ga. — Fire crews helped four people, including an infant and a 2-year-old, from a house fire in Aragon on Tuesday, according to a release from the Polk County Fire Department.

With help from Rockmart Fire Department, Polk County Fire said they headed to a house fire at 13 Oak Grove Road and got there around 1:39 a.m.

The fire departments said they tried to fight the fire from the inside but said with everything around them catching flame and falling down, they had to move outside to keep up efforts.

A 56-year-old woman, a 60-year-old man and one infant girl were flown to Grady Hospital Burn Center, fire officials said, given the severity of their injuries. Meanwhile, a two-year-old girl was taken to Advent-Redmond Emergency Medical Services to treat her burns.

Polk County Fire said they do not know the condition of any of the people involved.

"Polk County Fire Department sends their thoughts to the victims and families impacted by this devastating event," the department said in a release.

Fire investigators with Georgia State Fire Marshal’s Office said the fire started in the attic and was most likely electrical.

This was the 253rd call Polk County Fire said they responded to this year and the 25th house.

