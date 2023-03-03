2-year-old killed with pellet rifle, Haralson County Deputies say

Once deputies and emergency personnel arrived, they took over CPR for Jaylea Hutchinson. The 2-year-old child later died from her injuries.

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — A 2-year-old child is dead after being shot by a pellet rifle, according to a news release from the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies and emergency personnel rushed to an area at Corinth Poseyville Road and Business 27 in Bremen after one child went into cardiac arrest.

Once deputies and emergency personnel arrived, they took over CPR for Jaylea Hutchinson. The 2-year-old child was taken to Tanner Medical Center where she died from her injuries, the release said.

Investigators determined that the 2-year-old was shot by another child in the home. Currently, deputies believe Hutchinson was killed in a “tragic accidental shooting.”

Deputies are continuing to investigate the shooting. Sheriff Stacy Williams released a statement following Hutchinson’s death.