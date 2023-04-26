2-year-old killed after apparent accidental shooting at LaGrange apartments, police say

This is a developing story.

LAGRANGE, Ga. — A 2-year-old is dead in what police are calling an apparent accidental shooting at a LaGrange apartment complex Wednesday night.

LaGrange Police said the toddler was rushed to Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead.

The shooting happened at Phoenix Landing Apartments near the intersection of Whitesville Road and Butler Street. The apartment complex is in a neighborhood just southeast of Downtown LaGrange.

It is not yet known how the shooting happened or if anyone is facing charges.

11Alive was at the scene Wednesday night, where officers were there investigating the circumstances around the shooting.

