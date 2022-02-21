Ahmaud Arbery Day | How to participate in Georgia

Georgia's House of Representatives passed a resolution earlier this month declaring Feb. 23 Ahmaud Arbery Day.

ATLANTA — Wednesday will mark two years since Ahmaud Arbery was killed in Brunswick, Georgia. To mark the day, several organizations, civil rights leaders and lawmakers are hosting events in his memory.

Arbery was running through the Satilla Shores neighborhood on Feb. 23, 2020, when prosecutors said he was chased and cornered on a street by father and son Gregory and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan. Travis McMichael fired his shotgun in the chase, killing the young Black man.

Nearly two years after Arbery's death, the three men have been convicted on murder charges and face life sentences. They are also being tried in federal court on hate crime charges.

To remember how Arbery's death changed the conversation around race and to mark the winding road to justice, leaders are inviting the public to several events, below are the details.

Privileged Resolution Ceremony for Arbery Family

Wednesday, Feb. 23 | 10:30 a.m.

State Rep. Sandra Scott (D-Rex) will present the Arbery family with a resolution in a ceremony at the National Center for Civil and Human Rights in Atlanta. The resolution will recognize his family and highlight that Arbery's death sparked the overhaul of Georgia's citizen's arrest statute and the enactment of a new hate crimes law, according to a news release.

I Still Run With Maud

Virtual participation



Rep. Scott asks people to walk or run 2.23 miles on Feb. 23 and reflect on how Arbery's life was taken two years to the day while he was jogging. People can post about their participation using the hashtag #IStillRunWithMaud.

Candlelight Vigil March

Wednesday, Feb. 23 | 5 p.m.

In a memorial-like setting, loved ones will hold a vigil at the Ahmaud Arbery Mural in Brunswick.

Transformative Justice Coalition Discussion

Wednesday, Feb. 23 | 7 p.m.

Loved ones, advocates and community leaders will gather at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Brunswick for a discussion on how to help create change.