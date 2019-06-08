ATLANTA — A man said he was carjacked Monday night by two young men on e-scooters.

Police said it happened around 10 p.m. Monday night at a gas station near the corner of Piedmont and Ponce de Leon Avenues in Atlanta.

According to Atlanta Police, the victim told officers he was getting into his rental car when two young men on scooters approached him. He said the pair attacked him, then stole the vehicle and got away.

Police said the victim was left with multiple lacerations and scratches, but refused any medical treatment.

The investigation, meanwhile, continues.

