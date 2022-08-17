20 dogs in desperate need of adoption in Clayton County

Animal control said the dogs need to be adopted by Thursday, August 18. They are not a no-kill center.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — There are 20 dogs in Clayton County that are in urgent need of adoption or rescue, according to their animal control center.

The center posted on its Facebook on Saturday that by 1 p.m. on Thursday, all 20 dogs must be adopted or rescued from the shelter. Clayton County's Animal Control center does euthanize animals "held in the shelter beyond 21 days" and under other medical, special circumstances.

Normal adoption fees for dogs are $95, which includes:

$20 Adoption fee; DHPP shot, Bordetella shot and HW blood test

$50 Spay or Neuter

$15 Rabies vaccination

$10 Microchip

Photo | Dogs that need homes in Clayton County; check their post for the animals' specific needs and temperament

People interested in adopting or rescuing should email one of the following staff members:

rescue.coordinator@claytoncountyga.gov

jodi.turnipseed@claytoncountyga.gov

tunisha.billups@claytoncountyga.gov

tiffany.phillips@claytoncountyga.gov

james.townsend@claytoncountyga.gov

regina.caufman@claytoncountyga.gov

Their adoption center is at 3199 Anvil Block Rd. in Ellenwood; according to the post, the hours of operation are as follows:

Mon - Fri: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm

Sat: 9:00 am - 4:00 pm

Sun: 9:00 am – 4:00pm (Open to rescue groups only. Appointment required)