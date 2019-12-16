DULUTH, Ga. — Gwinnett police are investigating a pedestrian crash that led to the death of a 20-year-old Loganville man on Saturday night.

At around 7 p.m., police responded to the crash on Duluth Highway and Primerica Parkway in unincorporated Duluth.

When officers arrived, they located Deiago Scott, 20, of Loganville, suffering from "significant injuries," police said. Scott was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Based on the preliminary investigation, police say the driver of a brown Saab was traveling east on Duluth Highway in the right lane. According to the driver and the passenger of the Saab, they were traveling through a green light at the intersection with Primerica Parkway. Scott was attempting to cross the roadway in the crosswalk when the two collided.

Alcohol and speed are not believed to be contributing factors, police said. The accident remains under investigation.

