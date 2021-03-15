Georgia Tech to award Dr. Anthony Fauci the 2021 Ivan Allen Jr. Prize for Social Courage

ATLANTA — The nation's top infectious disease expert is set to be honored by Georgia Tech for his fight against the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday.
Dr. Anthony Fauci will receive the 2021 Ivan Allen Jr. Prize for Social Courage around 3 p.m. The prestige expert is expected to accept the award during a virtual ceremony.
Fauci will hold a question and answer session upon acceptance of his award.
The school said Fauci continued to deliver his analysis and provide critical advice to Americans during the pandemic -- even while facing criticism.
According to the Georgia Tech website, "The Ivan Allen Jr. Prize for Social Courage shines a light on those around the world who bravely act to improve the human condition, often in the face of seemingly insurmountable challenges."
The award is named after former Mayor Ivan Allen Jr. -- an alumnus of the notable school.