2021 Summer camps around the metro

ATLANTA — Final school bells will ring in no time. Parents scrambling to find something for their kids to do, look no further. Summer camp options are out there, but they do fill up fast.

This coming Tuesday, Kennesaw Parks and Recreation will host a free summer camp expo outside of the Ben Robertson Community Center.

The event is open to everyone. It will give parents and children a chance to meet with camp instructors and learn about their camp options ranging from sports and art, to science and their All-Star camp.

They are also offering a 10 percent coupon for signing up that day, in-person or online. Kennesaw Parks and Recreation Division Manager, Amanda Glass, said summer camps give kids a chance to just be kids and have a good time.

"The social connection is so important, especially for children. And what I love about summer camp is that it's all inclusive. We do separate kids by ages, but kids from different schools, different ages, all doing things together. So it really brings different kinds of growing tools, as far as working together with others, that they may not get in a regular school setting," said Glass.

Here is a list of 2021 Summer camps happening around the metro:

All Star Summer Day Camp- nine weeks of camp offered June 1 through July 30 for youth ages 6-12

High Museum of Art summer camp- weeklong sessions for grades one through eight, beginning June 7- July 30

Spruill Center for the Arts camp- for those ages five through 14, courses on creative, visual, studio, and performing arts beginning June 1- August

Vinings School of Art camp- programs offered for children age six through 14, which include crafts and PE/fitness sessions, beginning June 1- August 10

Zone of Light Studio Summer Programs - 11 themed weeks with daily activities, art projects, reading and writing, acting and outdoor games, beginning June1st, for ages 5-15

Alliance Theatre Drama Camp- drama camps fit for children ranging from elementary school through high school

Jump Start Gym Summer Camps- programs designed for boys and girls ages 3 and older. Their camp these is dedicated to the Olympic Games, with week one starting June 1

Club SciKidz- offering science and art camps on a variety of themes from video games and robotics, to Harry Potter and American Girl for grades 1-8

Woodward Academy Summer Camps- full day camp with enrichment, athletic, academic and activity programs for 1st to 12th graders

The Spanish Academy- immersive language experience for beginners through native speakers, for children ages 2-6

Girls Inc. of Greater Atlanta- specialized camps like business and entrepreneurship, STEM, dance, and sports, for elementary through high school aged girls

Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta (MJCCA) Summer Day Camps- children and teens can participate in performing arts, specialty, sports, and traditional camp activities.

Camp Flashback- history camp for kids ages 7-12, a camp without technology offering some plain old-fashion fun