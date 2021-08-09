Taste of Marietta postponed after participants experience employee shortages

The announcement was also posted on Taste of Marietta's website. The new date will be held six months later, on April 24, 2022.

MARIETTA, Ga. — The Taste of Marietta has decided to hold off on having its event that was scheduled for Oc.t 24. Organizers announced it has been postponed until 2022.

The date changed because restaurants participating in the event are having a tough time finding workers. Organizers said the local restaurants are facing employee shortages.

"Taste of Marietta is one of the largest and longest-running food festivals in Cobb County and we want to maintain the quality of the festival," a Facebook post about the postponement reads. "We look forward to seeing everyone next year for the best Taste of Marietta yet!"

The announcement was also posted on Taste of Marietta's website. The new date will be held six months later, on April 24, 2022.

TASTE OF MARIETTA UPDATE: Our team has decided to announce that Taste of Marietta scheduled to take place on October... Posted by Taste of Marietta on Tuesday, September 7, 2021

Businesses around the nation have been plagued with similar issues where they've faced employee shortages during the COVID-19 pandemic. Some are hoping that changes now that the $300 weekly supplemental unemployment benefit from the Biden administration ended on Monday.

In May, the Associated Press reported a government survey showing some workers, last year, feared becoming infected by the virus and avoided looking for work. Some also say the weekly added federal unemployment benefits gave some workers more income than they would have received working their jobs.

Many states, including Georgia, opted out of the federal program early. When Gov. Brian Kemp initially announced that the state would pull out of the program, he said there was a need to get more people in the workforce.