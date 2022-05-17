This is who's headlining Music Midtown in Atlanta this year

Atlanta's Future, My Chemical Romance, Fall out Boy, and Jack White are headlining the event.

ATLANTA — One of Atlanta's hottest music festivals has announced it's lineup for this year.

Atlanta's own Future, My Chemical Romance, Fall out Boy, and Jack White are set to grace the stage as headliners for Music Midtown at Piedmont Park in Atlanta this September, the festival announced Tuesday.

The two-day festival has been a staple of Atlanta since 1994. This year, it's being held Sept. 17-18 in the heart of the city.

Festival organizers said more than 30 artists amongst a vast variety of genres are performing. Another Atlanta native, rapper 2 Chainz, will join artists like Phoebe Bridgers, Mitski, Phoenix, Turnstile, Louis The Child, A Day To Remember, Quinn XCII, Conan Gray, Denzel Curry and more over the course of the days-long music event.

"Over twenty-five years strong, Music Midtown remains a monumental music festival that brings a diverse lineup of the biggest names in music year-after-year, while giving back to the city that I proudly call home. We could not have a better location than Piedmont Park and we look forward to an incredible weekend with you," Live Nation Atlanta President Peter Conlon said.

Ticket prices range from $145 for general two-day admission to $1,300 for the two-day "Super VIP" package for access to a variety of amenities. According to the festival website, single day tickets will be available for purchase at a later date.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. You can purchase them online here.