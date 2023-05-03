Family-friendly Cinco de Mayo celebrations in metro Atlanta

These events won't involve drinking -- but you could learn something.

ATLANTA — The U.S. is getting ready for a big fiesta!

Every year, the nation marks an international battle on May 5. Despite its roots, Cinco de Mayo, largely celebrated in the U.S., honors the Mexican victory over the French at the Battle of Puebla in 1862. Mexico doesn't really celebrate the historic win -- but the U.S. makes it a huge celebration.

Though the purpose of the holiday has gotten lost in the midst of celebratory tacos and adult beverages, there are ways to have some family-friendly fun and partake in festivities.

Here is a list of activities and events happening around metro Atlanta this week. If you'd like to add an event, email gnunez@11alive.com.

Xolos de Gwinnett (Gwinnett Stripers) Game

As part of Minor League Baseball's Cop de la Diversión, the Stripers will take on their Latino persona and transform into the "Xolos de Gwinnett" for Thursday's game.

There will be live musical performances and festive food as the Stripers take on the Charlotte Knights. Click here for ticket information.

7:05 p.m. | May 5, Thursday

Coolray Field

One Braves Ave.

Lawrenceville, GA 30043

Tacos + Tequila 5K

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo by running 3.1 miles in Suwanee and toasting the achievement with tacos.

Food will be provided by Betos Tacos, and proceeds of the race will be donated to the Lawrenceville Co-Op - a local food bank. Find more details here.

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. | May 6, Saturday

Suwanee Town Center Avenue

Buford Hwy and Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road

Suwanee, Georgia 30024

Plaza Fiesta Celebrates Cinco de Mayo

Plaza Fiesta is throwing a block party also to help celebrate its 20th anniversary.

On Sunday, people can enjoy the usual hustle and bustle of Plaza Fiesta businesses and eateries along with the sounds of Los Grandes de Nogales, which promises to bring usual Mexican songs to its performance and additional flair.

The event will be hosted by Lorenzo Mendez, and organizers promise prizes, fun and surprises.

Starts at noon | May 7, Sunday

Plaza Fiesta

4166 Buford Hwy NE

Atlanta, GA 30345

Gwinnett County Guide

Gwinnett County, known as one of the most diverse areas of metro Atlanta, has created a guide of events for people to consider for this Cinco de Mayo.

Festivities range from Cultivation Brewery's Cinco De Mayor Party and Taqueria Los Hermanos specials across its locations.

Check out the county's full guide here.

Cinco de Mayo history

Cinco de Mayo celebrates the Mexican victory over the French at the Battle of Puebla, which happened on May 5, 1862. According to the Smithsonian, France invaded Mexico in response to Mexican President Benito Juarez's decision to suspend the payment of foreign debts.

The Mexican soldiers at Puebla were heavily outnumbered, but they held off an elite fighting force.