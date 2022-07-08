Rappers 21 Savage, Lil Baby hosting back-to-school events today around metro Atlanta

The two different events are being put on by the musicians.

ATLANTA — Two different Grammy award-winning Atlanta rappers are hosting back-to-school events across town on Sunday as a way to give back to the communities in which they grew up.

Lil Baby will host his annual Back to School Fest where nearly 3,000 kids are expected to attend the event at The Mall West End at 12 p.m.