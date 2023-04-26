21-year-old arrested after man shot, killed at Westside Park

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police arrested a man in connection to a homicide that happened last Wednesday at Westside Park.
At around 9:41 p.m., officers were called to the park off Johnson Road NW, not far from Proctor Creek. When officers arrived, they found Xavier D. Simmons shot.
The 20-year-old was later pronounced dead on scene, police said.
Investigators later identified Kameron Deal as a suspect in the homicide case. Several days later, officers took the 21-year-old into custody after he tried to run from police.
While running, police said he dropped a green backpack, which had a black handgun inside.
Deal was arrested and was booked into the Fulton County Jail on several charges including murder, aggravated assault, and possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies.