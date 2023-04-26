21-year-old arrested after man shot, killed at Westside Park

Kameron Deal was later identified as a suspect in the homicide case. Days later, officers took the 21-year-old into custody after he tried to run from police.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police arrested a man in connection to a homicide that happened last Wednesday at Westside Park.

At around 9:41 p.m., officers were called to the park off Johnson Road NW, not far from Proctor Creek. When officers arrived, they found Xavier D. Simmons shot.

The 20-year-old was later pronounced dead on scene, police said.

Investigators later identified Kameron Deal as a suspect in the homicide case. Several days later, officers took the 21-year-old into custody after he tried to run from police.

While running, police said he dropped a green backpack, which had a black handgun inside.